CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses

So far, he has spent $10 million during just a month in office.

0 reads
Leave a comment

The price tag for travel and protection of President Donald Trump and his family could cost taxpayers a record sum of money over his four-year term, the Washington Post reports.

In his first 30 days as president, it cost an estimated $10 million just for the president’s three trips to his oceanfront Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, the newspaper said.

The government also picked up the tab for his sons’, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., Secret Service security while conducting family business overseas. Meanwhile, local taxpayers are covering the ongoing expense to station police officers outside Trump Tower in Manhattan to protect First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron, a $500,000 a day expense that New York City taxpayers hope to recoup from the federal government.

Tom Fitton, president of the conservative group Judicial Watch, told the Post that Trump “should recognize” that the way he does business is expensive. A short helicopter ride to the presidential retreat at Camp David in Maryland is far less expensive than jetting to a Florida resort.

“The unique thing about President Trump is that he knows what it costs to run a plane,” Fitton stated.

Trump’s hypocrisy is also glaring. As the Post noted, Trump repeatedly criticized former President Barack Obama for his golf outings and vacations. But Trump is on track to surpass Obama’s travel expenses, estimated at $97 million by Judicial Watch. Based on the first month of his presidency, Trump will stick taxpayers with travel expenses reaching hundreds of millions more than President Obama.

Although Trump stepped down from running his company, he’s still earning money–at the public’s expense. According to the Post, the Department of Defense and Secret Service want to rent space in Trump Tower, where it costs $1.5 million a year to lease a floor.

At the same time, his adult sons are running up the government’s tab while doing family business. The Secret Service spent $5,470 for its agents to stay at a five-star, oceanfront hotel to provide security in the Dominican Republic while Eric Trump met with developers who want to build a Trump resort on the island. And the agency’s hotel bill surpassed $16,000 when Trump’s sons did business in Dubai, the Post reported.

The newspaper also reported that Secret Service and U.S. Embassy staffers paid nearly $100,000 in hotel fees to support Eric Trump’s business trip to Uruguay.

The White House, in an interview with the Post, said the president is working–not vacationing–when he travels to Mar-a-Lago and did not address potential conflicts of interest related to family travels.

SOURCE: Washington Post

SEE ALSO:

Melania Trump Reveals Plans To Leverage Office Of First Lady To Make Millions

U.S. Ethics Chief Criticizes Donald Trump’s Proposed Halfway Blind Trust

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

In Honor Of President's Day, Here Are Photos That Will Make You Miss Barack Obama

14 photos Launch gallery

In Honor Of President's Day, Here Are Photos That Will Make You Miss Barack Obama

Continue reading In Honor Of President’s Day, Here Are Photos That Will Make You Miss Barack Obama

In Honor Of President's Day, Here Are Photos That Will Make You Miss Barack Obama

Today is President's Day and we had to take a moment to honor our favorite president -- Barack Obama. SEE ALSO: Some No Name, Pitchy R&B Singer Disrespected Keith Sweat And Gets Demolished On Twitter Obama had many wins while he was president. He brought the Black unemployment rate for African Americans from 16.8 percent, due to the horror of President George W. Bush to 7.8 percent by January 2017. The poverty rate for African Americans fell faster in 2015 than in any year since 1999 -- falling 2.1 percentage points, resulting in 700,000 fewer African Americans in poverty. Teen pregnancy among Black women was at an historic low with he birth rate per 1,000 African-American teen females fell from 60.4 in 2008 to 34.9 in 2014.  Pell Grant funding for HBCU students increased between 2007 and 2014, growing from $523 million to $824 million.  Obama banned solitary confinement for juveniles in federal prison in January of 2016, the President of ACLU said about this in 2016,  “It’s absolutely huge. We rarely have presidents take notice of prison conditions.” The incarceration rates for Black men and women fell during each year of the Obama Administration and were at their lowest points in over two decades when he left office. Not to mention, he saved our country from one of the greatest recessions since the Great Depression due to the Republican administration before him -- and now our current president tries to take all the credit. People are so happy his legacy that the people of Los Angeles were blessed to have President Barack H. Obama Highway as in December. The Mercury News reported, "Two large, green-and-white freeway signs were unveiled Thursday, one on the right shoulder of westbound State Route 134 at the beginning of the 210 Freeway at Fair Oaks Avenue in Pasadena, the other at the eastbound 134 in the vicinity of Route 2 in the city of Los Angeles near Glendale." The location was chosen because he attended Occidental College in nearby Eagle Rock from 1979-1981 when he lived in Pasadena. State Sen. Anthony Portantino said about the highway, “The president has often mentioned his fond memories of living in Pasadena and attending Occidental College, so it was very appropriate to name the portion of the freeway he traveled after him." Mercury News confirmed, "No taxpayer dollars were used to build or erect the signs, Bischoff confirmed, adding that the cost of the two signs and labor amounted to about $5,000 and were paid for by private donations." In honor of President's Day, check out photos of our favorite president.

 

Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses was originally published on newsone.com

secret service , Trump Conflicts Of Interest , Trump Family Business , Trump Mar A Lago Trips , Trump Travel Expenses

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Arrivals
Monica Says R. Kelly “Has To Pay”
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Hot Girl Summer FOR REAL: Fans Have A…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
No Respect: ’90s Kids Movies That Should’ve NEVER…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close