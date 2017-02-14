Most known for his role as Dr. Dre in Straight Outta Compton, Corey Hawkins plays Eric Carter on FOX’s new hit series, 24 Legacy.
He talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about replacing the legendary Kiefer Sutherland in the role and reveals if a black man can indeed save the world.
“We were shooting the new King Kong in Vietnam and the producers of 24 saw Compton, they contacted me and said I was the only person they sent the script to and they hoped I liked it. I did and they offered me the role. Which is rare. Especially at this point in my career,” Hawkins said.
24 Legacy airs on FOX at 8p/7p CST. Click the link below to hear the entire interview.
12 Black Actors You Need To Know
12 Black Actors You Need To Know
1. Corey Hawkins1 of 12
2. Tone Bell2 of 12
3. Andra Fuller3 of 12
4. Kendrick Sampson4 of 12
5. Justin Hires5 of 12
6. Jessie T. Usher6 of 12
7. Jason Mitchell7 of 12
8. Elijah Kelly8 of 12
9. Alfred Enoch9 of 12
10. John Boyega10 of 12
11. Laroyce Hawkins11 of 12
12. O'shea Jackson12 of 12
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.
(Photo Source: Mathieu Young/FOX)
Can A Black Man Save The World? Star Of ’24 Legacy’ Talks New Role was originally published on blackamericaweb.com