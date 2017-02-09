Extra Butter: Keanu Reeves Reacts To ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ Being Better Than ‘The Matrix’

John Wick: Chapter 2 is in theaters everywhere Friday, February 10th.

Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne are back together again in John Wick: Chapter 2.

The sleeper hit returns with expectations higher than before and in my opinion, Chapter 2 delivers. Fishburne plays the Bowery King, the boss of the underworld underneath the underworld. This time around, John Wick has a new dog and he wants his car back, but gets caught up in some red tape trying to draw him back into the assassin life.

I sat down with Keanu, Laurence and my guy Common to talk about the making of this film, reconnecting The Matrix stars and even topping what they created all those years ago. Yes, I said it. John Wick is cooler than Neo in The Matrix.

Check out this week’s Extra Butter and be sure to go see John Wick: Chapter 2 in theaters everywhere Friday, February 10th.

Extra Butter: Keanu Reeves Reacts To ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ Being Better Than ‘The Matrix’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

