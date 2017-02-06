CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Some Lost Bob Marley Tapes Have Resurfaced—And Just In Time For His Birthday

According to BBC, the recordings include performances of "No Woman No Cry," "Jammin'," and "Exodus."

0 reads
Leave a comment
Bob Marley

Source: Hulton Archive / Getty

Original, high-quality recordings of the late Bob Marley‘s 1974-78 London and Paris concerts have been restored, BBC reports — and just in time for his birthday.

According to BBC, the recordings include performances of “No Woman No Cry,” “Jammin’,” and “Exodus.” They were restored from what was initially believed to be irreparable water damage.

From BBC:

“The tapes were found in a run-down hotel in Kensal Rise, north-west London, where Bob Marley and the Wailers stayed during their European tours in the mid-1970s.

They were discovered when Joe Gatt, a Marley fan and London businessman, took a phone call from a friend, who had found them while doing a building refuse clearance.

From the 13 reel-to-reel analogue master tapes, 10 were fully restored, two were blank and one was beyond repair. Work lasted one year and cost £25,000 ($31,200).

‘They were (in an) appalling (condition)… I wasn’t too hopeful,’Martin Nichols, a sound engineer at the White House Studios in the west of England, told the BBC.

The recordings are from concerts at the Lyceum in London (1975), the Hammersmith Odeon (1976), the Rainbow, also in London (1977), and the Pavilion de Paris (1978).”

Today (February 6) would have been Marley’s 72nd birthday.

SOURCE: BBC, YouTube

Some Lost Bob Marley Tapes Have Resurfaced—And Just In Time For His Birthday was originally published on theurbandaily.com

bob marley

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Arrivals
Monica Says R. Kelly “Has To Pay”
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Hot Girl Summer FOR REAL: Fans Have A…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
No Respect: ’90s Kids Movies That Should’ve NEVER…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close