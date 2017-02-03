Women In Black: Taraji P. Henson And Jennifer Lopez Bring It On Latest W Magazine Cover

Actresses Taraji P. Henson and Jennifer Lopez come through as they dominate the March issue of W Magazine. The two beauties are joined by other fashion queens, including supermodel Kate Moss, fashion queen Donatella Versace, and actress Jessica Chastain. Stylist Edward Enninful had the women slaying in all black Versace, posing in sexy power poses. Inside the issue, Taraji and Jennifer slay even more while telling us what’s on their minds.

Taraji takes her sexiness in black to another level, when posing alone wearing a black lingerie Lanvin dress smoking a cigarette. She gives nothing but Cookie vibes when asked about her life and recent accomplishments.

“You have to see yourself inside the dream, you know? Why you gonna do something to fail? No, baby, that ain’t me! I always wanted to be one of the big dogs,” she proclaims. Taraji shows no signs of slowing down, breaking stereotypes of being a black actress in Hollywood over 40. She’s accomplished a lot, but refuses to be content, stating “Now, have they put all the zeroes on my check that I deserve? That’s the question, but not even for me because I don’t write the checks. I just keep working hard, knowing it will come.”

Jennifer also had a lot to say as she reflected on her own successful, multi-dimensional career. Sporting a gold sexy body suit for her spotlight in the magazine, the 47-year old lets it be known she doesn’t have time for the B.S.

She expresses, “I have no patience for anything that’s not real, just no bulls–t.” The singer also reflects that she’s embracing herself and her beauty now more than she’s ever done before, saying she’s loving every inch of herself with no apologies or regrets.

“I never appreciated my body or my looks when I was in my 20s. Now I’m like, Look at me! Look at you! Not in a conceited or arrogant way—I just appreciate myself in a way I didn’t when I was that age. And it’s not about perfection. I like the scars that I have.”

What do you think of Taraji and Jennifer’s looks for W Magazine?

DON’T MISS:

GET THE LOOK: Taraji P. Henson’s Upscale Undercut Hairstyle At The 2017 SAG Awards

Taraji P. Henson Rents Chicago Theater For Free ‘Hidden Figures’ Screening

Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/15 - 10/21: Ciara Works It For Revlon; Taraji P. Henson Goes On A Book Tour & More! 32 photos Launch gallery Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/15 - 10/21: Ciara Works It For Revlon; Taraji P. Henson Goes On A Book Tour & More! 1. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/15 - 10/21 Source:Getty 1 of 32 2. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/15 - 10/21 Source:Getty 2 of 32 3. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/15 - 10/21 Source:Getty 3 of 32 4. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/15 - 10/21 Source:Getty 4 of 32 5. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/15 - 10/21 Source:Getty 5 of 32 6. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/15 - 10/21 Source:Getty 6 of 32 7. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/15 - 10/21 Source:Getty 7 of 32 8. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/15 - 10/21 Source:Getty 8 of 32 9. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/15 - 10/21 Source:Getty 9 of 32 10. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/15 - 10/21 Source:Getty 10 of 32 11. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/15 - 10/21 Source:Getty 11 of 32 12. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/15 - 10/21 Source:Getty 12 of 32 13. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/15 - 10/21 Source:Getty 13 of 32 14. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/15 - 10/21 Source:Getty 14 of 32 15. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/15 - 10/21 Source:Getty 15 of 32 16. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/15 - 10/21 Source:Getty 16 of 32 17. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/15 - 10/21 Source:Getty 17 of 32 18. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/15 - 10/21 Source:Getty 18 of 32 19. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/15 - 10/21 Source:Getty 19 of 32 20. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/15 - 10/21 Source:Getty 20 of 32 21. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/15 - 10/21 Source:Getty 21 of 32 22. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/15 - 10/21 Source:Getty 22 of 32 23. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/15 - 10/21 Source:Getty 23 of 32 24. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/15 - 10/21 Source:Getty 24 of 32 25. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/15 - 10/21 Source:Getty 25 of 32 26. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/15 - 10/21 Source:Getty 26 of 32 27. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/15 - 10/21 Source:Getty 27 of 32 28. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/15 - 10/21 Source:Getty 28 of 32 29. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/15 - 10/21 Source:Getty 29 of 32 30. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/15 - 10/21 Source:Getty 30 of 32 31. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/15 - 10/21 Source:Getty 31 of 32 32. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/15 - 10/21 Source:Getty 32 of 32 Skip ad Continue reading Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/15 – 10/21: Ciara Works It For Revlon; Taraji P. Henson Goes On A Book Tour & More! Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/15 - 10/21: Ciara Works It For Revlon; Taraji P. Henson Goes On A Book Tour & More! Check out what your faves were up this week!

Women In Black: Taraji P. Henson And Jennifer Lopez Bring It On Latest W Magazine Cover was originally published on hellobeautiful.com