Get To Know Nick Grant: From ‘Power Rangers’ To Hip-Hop’s Next Lyrical King

| 02.01.17
There’s something that makes Nick Grant different from other rappers.

He has a coolness about him that you can spot from a mile away and a confidence that says he’s better than your average. He appreciates the art of making music. After all, his debut album is titled Return Of The Cool, so when he stopped by the Global Grind offices on a press day, I thought it would be cool to do something a little bit different.

I wanted to help everyone get to know the real Nick Grant. I started the interview off by asking how his mother and father met, and from there, the conversation took off. He grew up on Power Rangers and then fell in love with hip-hop. Can you imagine this dope emcee writing raps dressed as a freaking Power Ranger?

I don’t want to spoil the information you’re about to get, but check out this amazing interview with Nick Grant. His album Return of The Cool is out now.

Get To Know Nick Grant: From ‘Power Rangers’ To Hip-Hop’s Next Lyrical King was originally published on globalgrind.com

