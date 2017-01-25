CLOSE
VA Lawmaker Wants To Amend Restoration of Rights, Voter Qualification

Virginia State Capitol

Source: Anne Rippy / Getty

The Virginia General Assembly 2017 session is in full swing. Hundreds of bills will be introduced, amended, passed or killed this year by lawmakers in the House of Delegates and Senate. Let’s help them make the rights choices over our lifestyle from housing, education, healthcare, to criminal justice reform. You have the right to voice your opinion as a Virginia voter. Press play [theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”vM2uORuM8E05″ player=”Wm1KnTqNgtRA”]

For the past 13 years, I have worked with Virginia governors on making the restoration of rights process much simply upon completion of incarceration for individuals convicted of felony offenses. If an individual has completed his time or debt to society then they should be fully restored as a citizen. Clovia Lawrence and Rolling For Freedom-R4F

Senate Bill (SJ223) Constitutional Amendment Qualification of Voter, Executive Clemency will be heard at 8:30 this morning in the Senate Room on the first floor of the Virginia General Assembly building at 9th and Broad Streets in downtown Richmond. If you opposed (SJ223), please contact Senator Jennifer McClellan (D-Henrico) at 804-698-7509. Also, contact  the patron of the bill Senator Tommy Norment (R-Williamsburg) at 698-7503.

View: Order of Restoration of Rights in the Commonwealth of Virginia

View: The Amendment to the Restoration of Rights Virginia Constitutional Law

Track all bills at the Virginia General Assembly courtesy of RichmondSunlight.com

