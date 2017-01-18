CLOSE
Angela Simmons, Travie McCoy, Smoke DZA & More Attend #XillaMovieParty For ‘Split’

'Split' hits theaters on Jan. 20.

'Split' Special Screening Hosted By Angela Simmons

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Last night, the coolest kids in New York City were treated to an advanced screening of the psychological thriller Split as part of the Xilla Movie Party event hosted by Xilla Valentine.

The crowd was a who’s who of influencers, musicians, actors and personalities. Xilla brought out Angela Simmons to help him host, as the crowd filed into their seats for what many of them called M. Night Shyamalan’s best film ever.

'Split' Special Screening Hosted By Angela Simmons

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The flick is based on the true story of Billy Milligan, a man with 24 distinct personalities, and stars James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy and Betty Buckley.

Travie McCoy from Gym Class Heroes told Xilla, he was “peeking through my fingers through the whole movie. SHOOK!!”

'Split' Special Screening Hosted By Angela Simmons

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The night ended at The 40/40 Club, where the guests sipped D’USSE cocktails to the sounds of DJ First Choice, who played cuts from some of our attendees like Smoke DZA and Pineapple Citi.

'Split' Special Screening Hosted By Angela Simmons

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Kia Maria, YouTube hair phenomenon, was also in attendance for the screening.

Kia Marie

Source: Pete Monsanto / Fly Life Images

Angela Simmons, Travie McCoy, Smoke DZA & More Attend #XillaMovieParty For ‘Split’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

