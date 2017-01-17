Haute Or Naught: Winnie Harlow’s Denim On Denim Look

Model Winnie Harlow was spotted at an NBA game in London flaunting her coveted model legs recently. The 22-year old model from Canada, who recently landed the cover of Elle Canada, has come a long way from being a shy contestant from the 2014 America’s Next Top Model cycle. 2016 proved to be a huge year for the Canadian beauty, breaking industry standards and continues to do so this year.

Winnie’s outfit comes as a cut-off skirt and matching denim top designed by Marcelo Burlon, both with zippers coming down the middle and features detailed embroidering that shows tiger love. She then paired the outfit with black sneakers. Her straight tresses fall down her back as she keeps her make-up simple yet gorgeous at the same time.

So what do you think of Winnie’s courtside look? Is it Haute or Naught? Tell us your thoughts and vote!

DON’T MISS:

Model Winnie Harlow Graces Marie Claire Mexico Cover

What A Win: Winnie Harlow Scores Her First Elle Canada Cover

30 Flawless Pictures Of Supermodel Winnie Harlow 24 photos Launch gallery 30 Flawless Pictures Of Supermodel Winnie Harlow 1. Goddess. Source: 1 of 24 2. Serving face, girl! Source: 2 of 24 3. Half smize, half wink. Source: 3 of 24 4. Keeping it casual and cute. Source: 4 of 24 5. All gold on her wrist. Source: 5 of 24 6. Nothing like a chick in kicks! Source: 6 of 24 7. Native American princess. Source: 7 of 24 8. Ms. Brown from behind the scenes. Source: 8 of 24 9. Her selfie game is strong. Source: 9 of 24 10. Oh, hey girl(s)! Source: 10 of 24 11. Smile! Source: 11 of 24 12. A natural beauty. Source: 12 of 24 13. Oh, the bag is beautiful, too. Source: 13 of 24 14. Werking the concrete catwalk. Source: 14 of 24 15. Blossoming in florals. Source: 15 of 24 16. Up close & personal. Source: 16 of 24 17. Nothing but a hair flip. Source: 17 of 24 18. A little sideways selfie action. Source: 18 of 24 19. Nothing but face. Source: 19 of 24 20. Boudoir beauty. Source: 20 of 24 21. Arch that back! Source: 21 of 24 22. Chantelle’s banging—literally. Source: 22 of 24 23. Embracing the skin she’s in. Source: 23 of 24 24. Peekaboo! Source: 24 of 24 Skip ad Continue reading 30 Flawless Pictures Of Supermodel Winnie Harlow 30 Flawless Pictures Of Supermodel Winnie Harlow The former America’s Next Top Model contestant turns 22 years old today. Join us in celebrating Winnie Harlow with the best pics of her in the gallery below.

Haute Or Naught: Winnie Harlow’s Denim On Denim Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com