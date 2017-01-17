CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

Haute Or Naught: Winnie Harlow’s Denim On Denim Look

0 reads
Leave a comment

Model Winnie Harlow was spotted at an NBA game in London flaunting her coveted model legs recently. The 22-year old model from Canada, who recently landed the cover of Elle Canada, has come a long way from being a shy contestant from the 2014 America’s Next Top Model cycle. 2016 proved to be a huge year for the Canadian beauty, breaking industry standards and continues to do so this year.

Winnie’s outfit comes as a cut-off skirt and matching denim top designed by Marcelo Burlon, both with zippers coming down the middle and features detailed embroidering that shows tiger love. She then paired the outfit with black sneakers.  Her straight tresses fall down her back as she keeps her make-up simple yet gorgeous at the same time.

View this post on Instagram

#WinnieHarlow in #MarceloBurlon by #MuseTalentGroup

A post shared by Muse Talent Group (@musetalentgroup) on

So what do you think of Winnie’s courtside look? Is it Haute or Naught? Tell us your thoughts and vote!

DON’T MISS:

Model Winnie Harlow Graces Marie Claire Mexico Cover

What A Win: Winnie Harlow Scores Her First Elle Canada Cover

Winnie Harlow Looks Bangin’ In Balmain But The Comment Section Won’t Let Her Be Great

30 Flawless Pictures Of Supermodel Winnie Harlow

24 photos Launch gallery

30 Flawless Pictures Of Supermodel Winnie Harlow

Continue reading 30 Flawless Pictures Of Supermodel Winnie Harlow

30 Flawless Pictures Of Supermodel Winnie Harlow

The former America’s Next Top Model contestant turns 22 years old today. Join us in celebrating Winnie Harlow with the best pics of her in the gallery below.

 

Haute Or Naught: Winnie Harlow’s Denim On Denim Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

canadian tuxedo , denim , fashion , haute or naught , nba courtside , style , winnie harlow

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Arrivals
Monica Says R. Kelly “Has To Pay”
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Hot Girl Summer FOR REAL: Fans Have A…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
No Respect: ’90s Kids Movies That Should’ve NEVER…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close