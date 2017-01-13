SZA Announces Studio Album ‘CTRL,’ Premieres New Single “Drew Barrymore”

The wait is finally over.

Solána Rowe — better known as SZA — announced her debut studio album CTRL, followup to 2014’s Z, during her Thursday night performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The announcement comes three months after the songstress “quit” TDE via Twitter, implying frustration with label co-president Terrence “Punch” Henderson for failing to release her album during its originally scheduled drop time.

SZA also shared her new single, “Drew Barrymore,” which will reportedly be included on the album along with “twoAM” and “Come and See Me,” according to Pitchfork.

The song features “a seemingly dismal version of SZA,” as Genius aptly notes. “Why is it so hard to accept the party is over?” she questions over solemn guitar licks. “You came with your new friends and her mom jeans and her new Vans and she’s perfect and I hate it.”

Though her album’s finally dropping, it still may be the last bit of music fans receive from SZA for a while as she grabs a hold of her personal life.

In November, she told Complex, “My life has just been falling the fuck apart.” She later expressed, “When you get older, you realize that the world is really happening around you. But I feel alive and clear on what I want. I don’t have the energy to create a filter anymore.”

SZA has been featured on multiple songs within the past year, including Isaiah Rashad’s “Stuck in the Mud” (The Sun’s Tirade) and Schoolboy Q’s “Neva CHange” (Blank Face LP).

Earlier this week, she previewed a new Travis Scott collaboration titled “Love Galore” during an intimate New York City performance.

"Love Galore" by SZA featuring Travis 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oZ1BlCl8iY — TRAVIS SCOTT FANS 🕊 (@LaflameScott) January 12, 2017

You can stream “Drew Barrymore” now via Spotify and Apple Music.

Listen to the song below.

