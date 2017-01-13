CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Snoop Dogg Reveals His Animated Self On A Special Hip-Hop Episode Of ‘The Simpsons’

Mark your calendars.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Snoop Dogg is getting that check. The legendary rapper will appear as himself on an upcoming episode of The Simpsons. The animated Snoop will be dropping lyrics and gems while in the company of Homer and the fam.

Snoop talked about being on the episode in this exclusive clip. “I made it, momma, I’m on TV,” Snoop joked. “Growing up watching The Simpsons and being a fan, for them to call me up and say they want to use me on the show was a super treat.”

This special hip-hop episode of The Simpsons also features Emmy Award nominee Taraji P. Henson (EMPIRE), Common, RZA, and Keegan-Michael Key as guest voices. It airs Sunday, Jan. 15 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Check out an animated Cookie Lyon below! We can’t wait.

Cookie

 

Snoop Dogg Reveals His Animated Self On A Special Hip-Hop Episode Of ‘The Simpsons’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

snoop dogg , The Simpsons

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Arrivals
Monica Says R. Kelly “Has To Pay”
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Hot Girl Summer FOR REAL: Fans Have A…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
No Respect: ’90s Kids Movies That Should’ve NEVER…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close