[Exclusive] Donnie Simpson Talks “New Edition Story” With Members Of Bell Biv Devoe

News One
| 01.12.17
The New Edition Story is set to hit TV screens January 24th-26th on BET. Finally, after years of waiting fans well get to learn about the amazing story on how one of the biggest groups in music history came from humble beginnings in Boston, MA to superstardom.

Donnie got the chance to speak to two of the five members of New Edition, Ricky Bell and Ronnie Devoe. The two talk about the film and what it took to get it to the fans. They also talk about how solo careers from fellow members Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant help create on of the biggest groups of the 90’s, Bell Biv Devoe.

[Exclusive] Donnie Simpson Talks "New Edition Story" With Members Of Bell Biv Devoe

