Special Election Day in RVA, Henrico, Hanover, Charles City -Go Vote

Virginia is voters! There are fourteen localities that will participate in the special election on Tuesday, January 10, 2017. The localities for today’s special election include: Virginia Beach, Prince Edward, Charles City, Cumberland, Fluvanna, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, Louisa, city of Richmond, Amherst County, Appomatox, Buckingham, and Lynchburg.
The Virginia voter polls are open until 7 tonight. Check your voter status here. Check the candidates on the ballot here.
- Virginia Senate District 9, formerly held by Donald McEachin. This district covers Charles City County, parts of Hanover and Henrico counties, and part of the city of Richmond.
- Virginia Senate District 22, formerly held by Tom Garrett. This district covers several counties near Lynchburg, as well as Goochland, Prince Edward and Louisa counties.
- Virginia House of Delegates District 85, formerly held by Scott Taylor. This district covers Virginia Beach.
