Special Election Day in RVA, Henrico, Hanover, Charles City -Go Vote

Early voters line-up before dawn at the Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters Office in Norwalk to

Source: Mark Boster / Getty

Virginia is voters! There are fourteen localities that will participate in the special election on Tuesday, January 10, 2017. The localities for today’s special election include: Virginia Beach, Prince Edward, Charles City, Cumberland, Fluvanna, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, Louisa, city of Richmond, Amherst County, Appomatox, Buckingham, and Lynchburg.

The Virginia voter polls are open until 7 tonight. Check your voter status here. Check the candidates on the ballot here.

  • Virginia Senate District 9, formerly held by Donald McEachin. This district covers Charles City County, parts of Hanover and Henrico counties, and part of the city of Richmond.
  • Virginia Senate District 22, formerly held by Tom Garrett. This district covers several counties near Lynchburg, as well as Goochland, Prince Edward and Louisa counties.
  • Virginia House of Delegates District 85, formerly held by Scott Taylor. This district covers Virginia Beach.

clovia , lawrence , miss community , Special Election 2017 , VA Dept of Elections

Photos
