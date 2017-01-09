CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Little Known Black History Fact: Ohio Funk Museum

0 reads
Leave a comment

Ohio has long been considered a haven for some of the world’s best funk musicians, and now an upcoming venue will be erected in the city of Dayton to honor pioneers of the genre. This March, the city will welcome the opening of the Funk Music Hall Of Fame and Exhibit Center, an effort that has been years in the making.

David R. Webb is the president and CEO of the Center who has been working for years to bring the museum to fruition. Despite lawsuits and turmoil over which of three groups should head the museum, Webb and his staff are now moving valuable artifacts to a 7,000 square foot space in Dayton’s Fire Block District. Currently, the Hall’s items have been hosted at Dayton’s Metro Library.

Funk music’s origins can be traced to the ’60’s, a potent combination of R&B, soul, jazz and other elements. Most associate the music with James Brown’s grooving rhythms and George Clinton and his Parliament-Funkadelic projects, but Dayton and Ohio itself are very much an epicenter of the genre. Acts like Steve Arrington of Slave fame, the Zapp Band, Roger Troutman, Lakeside, and the mighty Ohio Players and the late Prince all contributed heavily to the legacy of the music.

To date, the Hall will be the only center dedicated to funk music.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 

Little Known Black History Fact: Ohio Funk Museum was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Black facts , Black History , dayton , Funk Music , George Clinton , Little Known Black History Fact , Ohio

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Arrivals
Monica Says R. Kelly “Has To Pay”
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Hot Girl Summer FOR REAL: Fans Have A…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
No Respect: ’90s Kids Movies That Should’ve NEVER…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close