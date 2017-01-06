CLOSE
Joe Torry Talks Dating JLo, Time Travel, & Today's "Internet Comedians"

Forget the gray skies! Comedian Joe Torry is in town to brighten up your weekend! Join Torry as he lays down the laughs at the Funny Bone.

The talented comedian stopped by the KISS studio to talk about the weekend’s festivities and more.

Born in Newport News, VA, Torry has found success on the both the stage and screen. He has lent his talents to numerous films and television shows including Strictly Business, Poetic Justice, and Girlfriends.

A jack-of-all-trades, Torry is a man on a mission. Producing a reality TV show and a new sitcom, are only a few of the projects in the works. Other up-and-coming Torry ventures include the film The Workout Room which features the late Ricky Harris in one of his final on-screen appearances.

When asked, “How social media has changed comedy?” The industry vet stated that comics are not made the way that they used to be – describing them as “internet comedians.”

Torry even joined Kels for a hilarious game of “Would You Rather?”

“Rihanna or JLo?”

“Stop time or time travel?”

See the answers to those questions and much more in the video above!

With years of stand-up success under his belt, Torry is hot enough to add fire to the coldest winter wonderland! See him at the Funny Bone all weekend.

Click here for more information.

Meet & Greet With Joe Torry!!

Meet & Greet With Joe Torry!!

Photos
