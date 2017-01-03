Janet Jackson may keep her marriages secret, but she’s letting the world know she and husband Wissam Al Mana have welcomed their firstborn child.

People.com reports that Jackon and Al Mana have welcomed baby boy Eissa. (Eissa, according to the babynamespedia is an Arabic name that is a variant of Jesus.) The baby was born Tuesday, January 3.

“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” Jackson’s publicist told People.

“Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

Given that Janet will likely provide just as few details about anything else about her new son, we can only hope that photographers will find her out and about if we ever want to see what he looks like. Uncle Jermaine told People.com months ago that he thought lil sis would be a good, but strict, parent. And he offered what he said were his superior diaper-changing skills.

La Toya is now the only Jackson sibling who does not have children.

Feel free to extend congratulations to Janet and Wissam below!

Janet Jackson Announces Birth Of Her Son – See What She Named Him! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com