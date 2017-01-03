CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Janet Jackson Announces Birth Of Her Son – See What She Named Him!

0 reads
Leave a comment

Janet Jackson may keep her marriages secret, but she’s letting the world know she and husband Wissam Al Mana have welcomed their firstborn child.

People.com reports that Jackon and Al Mana have welcomed baby boy Eissa. (Eissa, according to the babynamespedia is an Arabic name that is a variant of Jesus.) The baby was born Tuesday, January 3.

“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” Jackson’s publicist told People.

 “Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”
Jackson has been seen little in public, although paps caught her with Al Mana in London shopping for baby clothes in September. She assured fans she was well via social media in November and has been silent ever since.
Given that Janet will likely provide just as few details about anything else about her new son, we can only hope that photographers will find her out and about if we ever want to see what he looks like. Uncle Jermaine told People.com months ago that he thought lil sis would be a good, but strict, parent. And he offered what he said were his superior diaper-changing skills.
La Toya is now the only Jackson sibling who does not have children.
Feel free to extend congratulations to Janet and Wissam below!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

Fastest Post-Baby Slim Downs

15 photos Launch gallery

Fastest Post-Baby Slim Downs

Continue reading Fastest Post-Baby Slim Downs

Fastest Post-Baby Slim Downs

Every day there's a new celebrity announcing her pregnancy—then hitting the runway or the red carpet only a few weeks after giving birth. How'd they do it? We'll never really know, so here's our nod to the fastest post baby slim downs.

Janet Jackson Announces Birth Of Her Son – See What She Named Him! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

celebrity babies , celebrity Muslims , jackson family , Janet Jackson , Wissam Al Mana

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Arrivals
Monica Says R. Kelly “Has To Pay”
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Hot Girl Summer FOR REAL: Fans Have A…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
No Respect: ’90s Kids Movies That Should’ve NEVER…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close