https://ioneblackamericaweb.files.wordpress.com/2016/12/122816top.mp3



12/28/16- With only a few days left of the year, Skip Murphy, Jacque Reid and Damon Williams are updating you on the latest in entertainment news headlines. Find out which co-host reveal which one really gets it in to stay in shape.

TOP OF THE MORNING: How Do You Get It In? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

