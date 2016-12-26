34-year-old rapper Troy Ave, who is already fighting an attempted murder charge stemming from a shooting at Irving Plaza this past May, survived a shooting Christmas afternoon.

Troy, whose real name is Roland Collins, was driving with his girlfriend in a red Maserati around 4:30 p.m. in Brooklyn when the unidentified shooter approached his car as it was stopped at an intersection. Police said the gunman fired multiple rounds at the car, hitting Troy in the arm and grazing his head. He then crashed into a parked car in an attempt to get away. Thankfully, a good Samaritan drove he and his girlfriend to Brookdale Hospital located just a few blocks away.

“Tonight, Troy Ave was targeted again… on Christmas,” his lawyer, Scott Leemon, said in a written statement on the rapper’s behalf. “In Brooklyn, going to meet his family for the holiday, he was shot two times. Thankfully, he will survive the second attempt on his life.”

Alluding to Troy’s standing charges from the Irving Plaza incident, Leemon added, “As we have said from the beginning – he is a victim. We pray for his speedy recovery.”

Troy Ave is in stable condition and is due back in court on January 26th.

SOURCE: New York Daily News | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Troy Ave Is In Stable Condition After Being Shot On Christmas Day was originally published on theurbandaily.com

