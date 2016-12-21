CLOSE
Pusha T Fights For Prison Reform In Poignant New PSA

While Pusha T's campaigning for Hillary Clinton may not have ended with her in the White House, he's still pushing for prison reform.

Pusha teamed up with the ECCO (The Entertainment Consortium Collaborative Outreach Program) and Fictionless for a powerful PSA that tells the story of Norman Brown. Brown, a black man who came from a middle class two parent household, was sentenced to life in prison after a first-time crack cocaine offense. Brown’s mom was a teacher, and he, too, found his call to guide others and began teaching classes on anger management and empowerment.

His parents passed away while he was incarcerated, but his sentence was commuted by President Obama in 2015. As a free man, Brown now helps other former inmates transition to life outside of prison.

Watch Pusha T tell Norman Brown’s story up top, and watch other PSA’s here.

