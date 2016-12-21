Actress Skai Jackson, affectionately known as the character Zuri Ross on the Disney hit shows Jessie and Bunk’d, showed everyone how teenage style is done during the premier of 20th Century Fox’s Why Him over the weekend in Westwood, California.

No stranger to slaying the red carpet, the 14-year old actress graced everyone with her lovely presence in an original Alexander McQueen dress. This outfit is a perfect compliment to Skai’s youthful features! The Frill Mini Dress embraces her shoulders while being held by black and white straps, giving lots of ruffles that says nothing but cuteness.

What better way to compliment the Alexander McQueen ruffle dress than with ruffle ankle socks? Skai is giving 80’s child flashback with the socks and cute Stuart Weitzman Nudist Sandals!

Her look is topped off by her beautifully laid stack of curls that fall to one side, helping to shape her perfectly made up face. Skai even showed us some of the behind the scenes of her getting ready via Instagram, where you see she braided one side of her hair to have all the hair fall to the other side.

What do you think of her look?

Skai Jackson Owns The Red Carpet At The ‘Why Him?’ Premiere was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

