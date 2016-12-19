CLOSE
Watch: Xavier Omär – “Blind Man” (Gionna Lee Remix)

Xavier Omär is aligning himself with a beautiful cause.

Xavier Omar

Xavier Omär — who we met at this year at AFROPUNK  — is aligning himself with a beautiful cause.

Following the success of his debut EP, The Everlasting Wave (Omär hit #4 on the iTunes R&B chart and was featured on Spotify’s “Fresh Finds” playlist three weeks in a row), the R&B singer has teamed up with producer Gionna Lee for a moving remix of “Blind Man.” The remix, along with the accompanying video, tips its hat to women doing their thing within in the music industry.

“It’s always the time to champion women in music and worldwide because they simply deserve it,” Omär told VIBE via email. “The average American is a woman, yet, the most disrespected American is the woman. The most disrespected people worldwide are women. So when you look at the inner workings of music, whether it’s a record label, booking agency or event coordinators, a lot of them are women. They make the machine run. So, whenever we can highlight them we should.”

Proceeds from the single will go toward Women In Music, an organization dedicated to “supporting, cultivating, and recognizing the talents of women in all areas of the music industry.”

Check out the track’s visual below, then head over to VIBE to see what else Omär had to say about the project.

