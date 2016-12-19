George Clinton Is Feeling Childish Gambino’s New Album

Questlove was so moved by Childish Gambino‘s latest album that he woke D’Angelo up at 4 a.m. to tell him about it. Zoe Kravitz praised the album on Instagram. Drizzy cosigned in her comments.
Awaken, My Love! has made a huge wave among the music community, and now, one of the fathers of P-Funk, whose influence can be heard throughout the project (along with that of Sly and the Family Stone, The Isley Brothers, and more), has given his stamp of approval.
“I just heard it one time and I like the songs,” Parliament-Funkadelic frontman George Clinton told HipHopDX in a recent interview. “I’m aware of his music and know he’s into P-Funk, so I know it’s going to be some good music. I haven’t had a chance to get all the way into it. When I did hear it, it sounded like a cross between P-Funk and Prince influence. I’m proud that he’s into the funk and glad him and others are bringing some new funk back.”
In case you missed it, Gambino spoke to Billboard about Funkadelic’s influence late last month.
Dude I'm so fucked up right now. I can't even form the proper hyperbolic sentence to explain to D'angleo why I woke him up at 4am to listen to this. I'm like—when is the last time someone sucker punched me on this level…..I mean I knew #AroundTheWorldInADay was coming & it was a left turn—I'm about to blow the wigs off music historians… but I thought I was getting some fresh millennial 2016 hip hop shit and I got sucker punched. The last sucker punch in black music I remember in which NOONE had a clue what was coming was Sly's #TheresARiotGoinOn—read my IG about it (the flag)—I'm writing in real time cause —Jesus Christ the co-author of #WearwolfBarmitzvah just SONNED the shit outta me. In the best way possible. I was NOT expecting a trip to Detroit circa 1972 at United Sound Studios. I haven't written or been stunned by an album I wasn't expecting since that time I got an advance of #BackToBlack. The music is so lush man, I can see the kaleidoscope color mesh of the #Westbound logo. Dude I can't curb my enthusiasm. All I know is if #P4k try to play him again with these ratings there WILL be a riot goin on.
