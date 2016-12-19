George Clinton Is Feeling Childish Gambino’s New Album

Questlove was so moved by Childish Gambino‘s latest album that he woke D’Angelo up at 4 a.m. to tell him about it. Zoe Kravitz praised the album on Instagram. Drizzy cosigned in her comments.

Awaken, My Love! has made a huge wave among the music community, and now, one of the fathers of P-Funk, whose influence can be heard throughout the project (along with that of Sly and the Family Stone, The Isley Brothers, and more), has given his stamp of approval.

“I just heard it one time and I like the songs,” Parliament-Funkadelic frontman George Clinton told HipHopDX in a recent interview. “I’m aware of his music and know he’s into P-Funk, so I know it’s going to be some good music. I haven’t had a chance to get all the way into it. When I did hear it, it sounded like a cross between P-Funk and Prince influence. I’m proud that he’s into the funk and glad him and others are bringing some new funk back.”

In case you missed it, Gambino spoke to Billboard about Funkadelic’s influence late last month.

