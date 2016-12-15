CLOSE
Watch Childish Gambino Perform “Redbone” On ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’

If you thought the studio version was something magical, wait until you see this.

Trailing the success of Awaken, My Love! — which debuted at no. 1 on the R&B charts — a shirtless Donald Glover, known by the music world as Childish Gambino, brought an electric performance of album standout “Redbone” to the Tonight Show stage on Wednesday (December 14).

Glover breathed new life into Awaken‘s shining Bootsy Collins moment with the backing of a band and A1 vocalists. If you thought the studio version was something magical, wait until you watch this — and don’t miss that guitar solo.

Producer Ludwig Goransson on Awaken‘s creative process (via Billboard):

“The whole album started out with me, Donald and a couple musicians just being in the studio together for a week and basically just experimenting, Donald just kind of being open to anything. But it was also taking a step away from computers and to have the whole recording process filled with more air and live performances. I think that opened up a lot of new doors for us.”

SOURCE: YouTube, Billboard | PHOTO CREDIT: NBC / Getty

Watch Childish Gambino Perform “Redbone” On ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

childish gambino , jimmy fallon , The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

