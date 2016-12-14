CLOSE
Jasmine Tookes Is Melanin Magic For Models.com

After blazing the runway of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show wearing the coveted $3 million dollar Fantasy Bra, model Jasmine Tookes shows no signs of slowing down in serving us more of her sultry looks. The brown beauty recently took off her angel-wings to pose for Models.com, where she’s described as “a modern Wonder Woman” in her latest poses for the camera.

Jasmine models a carefully revealing piece for the shoot by Alexandra Vauthier, complimenting her shapely backside as she stands in vicious Tom Ford heels and holds a Wanda Nylon Jacket.

“With hard-edge leather and latex textures, Tookes shows how every Angel has her dark side.” Models.com

Jasmine exudes a sexy warrior look, with the deep rich hue and glistening sequence to accent her flawless complexion.

@modelsdot by @andrewyeephoto

Then there’s the killer shot where Jasmine poses bare in warrior-style, thigh-high, leather net boots by Dsquared2, as she looks you dead in the eye with hair and make-up that brings out her sleek features and beautifully tussled hair.

@modelsdot by @andrewyeephoto

She wears a Christopher Kane jacket and skirt, giving us an alluring pose.

Jasmine’s latest shoot certainly doesn’t fail to disappoint and there’s more in store for the coming year. Be sure to check out more of her eye-catching poses at Models.com.

Jasmine Tookes Is Melanin Magic For Models.com was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

