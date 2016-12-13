CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Watch Trevor Noah’s First Interview With Barack Obama

Trevor Noah visited Barack Obama at the White House on Monday for what was undeniably his most high-profile interview yet.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Obama Gives Speech To Criminal Justice Activists And Community Leaders

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Trevor Noah visited Barack Obama at the White House on Monday for what was undeniably his most high-profile Daily Show interview yet.

During their conversation, the two discussed Russia’s impact on the 2016 presidential election.

“None of this should be a big surprise,” Obama said, noting that Trump himself acknowledged the hack throughout the election. Obama then questioned presidential campaign coverage by the media, asking, “What is it about the state of our democracy where the leaks of what were frankly not very interesting emails, that didn’t have any explosive information in them, ended up being an obsession? And the fact that the Russians were doing this was not an obsession?”

Noah also asks Obama about navigating racism as a biracial president.

From Vulture:

“The comprehensive interview ends with an admittedly ‘selfish’ question from Noah that speaks to both his and Obama’s biracial background and its unavoidable impact their daily lives: How do you speak your truth about racism — not just as America’s first black president but as a black man in America — while not alienating white people? Obama, careful too in even the wording of his answer, responded honestly: ‘There has not been a time in my public life or my presidency where I feel as if I have had to bite my tongue.’ But rather than call people racists, he says he’s had the more difficult and somewhat modern challenge of engaging with veiled racism as best as he knows how. ‘I try to comport myself in a way that my mother would approve of.’”

Watch the full interview via Comedy Central.

SOURCE: Vulture, Comedy Central

Watch Trevor Noah’s First Interview With Barack Obama was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Barack Obama , The Daily Show , Trevor Noah

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Arrivals
Monica Says R. Kelly “Has To Pay”
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Hot Girl Summer FOR REAL: Fans Have A…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
No Respect: ’90s Kids Movies That Should’ve NEVER…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close