Black History Month: 5 Things To Know About Juneteenth

Black Independence Day is here.

Black History Month
| 01.31.20
Black Independence Day, otherwise known as Juneteenth, has arrived.

We’ve compiled a few facts that you may not have known about the celebration of the emancipation of the last slaves in the United States.

  • President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Sept. 22, 1862, but it took nearly three more years before full emancipation was achieved.
  • Union General Gordon Granger delivered the good news in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865, issuing General Order No. 3 and officially freeing America’s final slaves. This date, known as Juneteenth, has since been celebrated as Black Independence Day by African-Americans across the nation.
  • On January 1, 1980, Juneteenth became an official state holiday in Texas. African-American state legislator Al Edwards’ bill marked Juneteenth as the first emancipation celebration to receive official state recognition.
  • Juneteenth is not a federal holiday, but 43 of the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia recognize it as a ceremonial holiday. There are more than 200 cities in the nation that celebrate Black Independence Day with festivals or other events.

Check out the video above for more.

SOURCE: Juneteenth.com, IB Times | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty | VIDEO SOURCE: NewsOne

Al Edwards , Black Independence Day , emancipation proclamation , Galveston TX , General Gordon Grander , Juneteenth , Oklahoma , Pres. Abraham Lincoln , Slavery , texas

