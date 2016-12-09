Tony Rock Drops By The Radio One Holiday Toy Drive!

Get ready to get your laugh on! Superstar comedian Tony Rock is performing live at the Funny Bone Comedy Club this weekend!

A “jack of all trades,” Rock has found success as a sought after comedian, actor, producer, writer, and host. With a career spanning over 15 years in the industry, he continues to make fans smile from both in front and even behind the camera, as CEO of the MyROCK Diabetes Foundation.

Despite his busy schedule, the Brooklyn native took time to stop by the Radio One Richmond Holiday Toy Drive today. Rock spoke with KISS Richmond’s King Tutt about his current projects, the upside of being on the road, and the truth about coming home.

Watch the interview above and don’t forget to check out Tony Rock at the Funny Bone Comedy Club this weekend!

Instagram: tony_rock

Twitter: @TONYROCK

