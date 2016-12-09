CLOSE
Homepage Lead
HomeHomepage Lead

Tony Rock Drops By The Radio One Holiday Toy Drive!

0 reads
Leave a comment

Get ready to get your laugh on! Superstar comedian Tony Rock is performing live at the Funny Bone Comedy Club this weekend!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

A “jack of all trades,” Rock has found success as a sought after comedian, actor, producer, writer, and host. With a career spanning over 15 years in the industry, he continues to make fans smile from both in front and even behind the camera, as CEO of the MyROCK Diabetes Foundation.

Toy Drive w/ Tony Rock

Source: Jennifer Hall / Radio One Richmond

Despite his busy schedule, the Brooklyn native took time to stop by the Radio One Richmond Holiday Toy Drive today. Rock spoke with KISS Richmond’s King Tutt about his current projects, the upside of being on the road, and the truth about coming home.

Related: See Pictures From The Radio One Richmond Toy Drive!

Watch the interview above and don’t forget to check out Tony Rock at the Funny Bone Comedy Club this weekend!

Toy Drive w/ Tony Rock

Source: Jennifer Hall / Radio One Richmond

Contact

Instagram: tony_rock

Twitter: @TONYROCK

holidays , iPower , Paris Nicole , Radio One , Richmond Holiday Toy Drive , The Funny Bone , Tony Rock

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Arrivals
Monica Says R. Kelly “Has To Pay”
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Hot Girl Summer FOR REAL: Fans Have A…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
No Respect: ’90s Kids Movies That Should’ve NEVER…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close