After dropping “Huey Knew,” “Braille,” and “Threatening Nature,” Ab-Soul has revealed the official tracklist for his forthcoming album, DWTW (Do What Thou Wilt).

The TDE rapper announced the album’s release earlier this week after multiple push-backs.

From VIBE:

“Of course it was only right that Ab-Soul bring in some of his label mates on the record. According to the image posted online, the rapper collaborated with Schoolboy Q and SZA on tracks called “Beat the Case” and “Lonely Soul.” He also lends feature credits to Mac Miller, Rapsody, and Dreamville’s Bas.”

https://twitter.com/abdashsoul/status/806243526979653632?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

DWTW arrives this Friday, December 9 — along with J. Cole‘s long-awaited new album.

Watch Ab-Soul’s latest video for “D.R.U.G.S.” below:

SOURCE: VIBE

Ab-Soul’s ‘DWTW’ Features Schoolboy Q, Mac Miller, And More was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: