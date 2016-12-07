CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ab-Soul’s ‘DWTW’ Features Schoolboy Q, Mac Miller, And More

'DWTW' arrives this Friday, December 9.

0 reads
Leave a comment
BET Experience At L.A. LIVE

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

After dropping “Huey Knew,” “Braille,” and “Threatening Nature,” Ab-Soul has revealed the official tracklist for his forthcoming album, DWTW (Do What Thou Wilt).

The TDE rapper announced the album’s release earlier this week after multiple push-backs.

From VIBE:

“Of course it was only right that Ab-Soul  bring in some of his label mates on the record.  According to the image posted online, the rapper collaborated with Schoolboy Q and SZA on tracks called “Beat the Case” and “Lonely Soul.” He also lends feature credits to Mac Miller, Rapsody, and Dreamville’s Bas.”

https://twitter.com/abdashsoul/status/806243526979653632?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

DWTW arrives this Friday, December 9 — along with J. Cole‘s long-awaited new album.

Watch Ab-Soul’s latest video for “D.R.U.G.S.” below:

SOURCE: VIBE

Ab-Soul’s ‘DWTW’ Features Schoolboy Q, Mac Miller, And More was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Ab-Soul , bas , mac Miller , rapsody , ScHoolboy Q , sza

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Arrivals
Monica Says R. Kelly “Has To Pay”
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Hot Girl Summer FOR REAL: Fans Have A…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
No Respect: ’90s Kids Movies That Should’ve NEVER…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close