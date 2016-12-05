CLOSE
Wale Responds To J. Cole’s “False Prophets” With “Groundhog Day”

Well, that was quick.

Mark Pitts, Greenhouse And J.Rose Annual BET Post Party

Last week J. Cole dropped a documentary entitled “Eyez” that featured False Prophets, a song that takes a few not-so-subtle jabs at Kanye West. The second verse was allegedly about Wale, which the DC native would later confirm with a response track called “Groundhogs Day.”

The song makes direct references to Cole’s track with Wale saying, “I’m heavily flawed!

But far from a false prophet” on the intro. Wale goes on to rap about dealing with anxiety, depression, and the beginning of his friendship with Cole.

“I remember me and Cole would open for Hov. Everyday a star is born, I guess I died in the womb,” he raps.

But it sounds like there’s no ill will between the two rappers with Wale spitting, “I love my brother though/That’s why it’s rest in peace to Tommy/We still bumping Cole.”

In the song’s outro Wale said “I’ll see you at the game, bro.” And hours later we’d see Wale and Cole sitting courtside at a North Carolina State basketball game against Boston University.

Hopefully we’ll get the same sort of positive reaction from Kanye West.

Wale Responds To J. Cole's "False Prophets" With "Groundhog Day"

