After a two-year hiatus, it looks like J. Cole is finally returning. Early this morning a new Cole album went up for pre-order on iTunes and is supposed to release on December 9. Titled 4 Your Eyez Only, the new project will feature 10 tracks. Little else is known about the project, but it’s description reads, “The rapper’s highly anticipated fourth studio album.”

J. Cole "4 Your Eyez Only" Album Cover & Release Date – https://t.co/7WaRWzo4VI pic.twitter.com/HVUizqhAVh — Rap Dose (@RapDoseFeed) December 1, 2016

December 9 also marks the two-year anniversary of the release of his much-lauded Forest Hills Drive 2014 album. The Roc Nation signee has been a bit reclusive lately and even told the crowd at The Meadows Festival in October that he planned on taking a long break from playing shows.

It may be time to see if Cole can once again go platinum without features. Pre-order 4 Your Eyez Only here.

SOURCE: iTunes

New J. Cole Album “4 Your Eyez Only” Set To Release On December 9 was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: