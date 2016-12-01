CLOSE
New J. Cole Album “4 Your Eyez Only” Set To Release On December 9

2016 Pemberton Music Festival

Source: Jim Bennett / Getty

After a two-year hiatus, it looks like J. Cole is finally returning. Early this morning a new Cole album went up for pre-order on iTunes and is supposed to release on December 9. Titled  4 Your Eyez Only, the new project will feature 10 tracks. Little else is known about the project, but it’s description reads, “The rapper’s highly anticipated fourth studio album.”

December 9 also marks the two-year anniversary of the release of his much-lauded Forest Hills Drive 2014 album. The Roc Nation signee has been a bit reclusive lately and even told the crowd at The Meadows Festival in October that he planned on taking a long break from playing shows.

It may be time to see if Cole can once again go platinum without features. Pre-order 4 Your Eyez Only here.

4 your eyez only , j. cole

