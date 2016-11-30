CLOSE
Childish Gambino To Release Virtual Reality ‘Awaken, My Love!’ Vinyl

mtvU Woodie Awards 2014

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

We can’t wait for Childish Gambino‘s “Awaken, My Love!” album to drop this Friday, December 2.

After developing and starring in one of the most buzzworthy shows of the year in Atlanta, Gambino is ready to get back on his music tip.

Until recently, Gambino, whose real name is Donald Glover, has remained pretty quiet musically. He’s released the funk-infused “Me And Your Momma” and “Redbone” in recent weeks and both include a sound we’ve never heard from him before. With just days before the album’s release, Glover updated his Pharos app with virtual reality concert footage from his Joshua Tree in California that can be viewed on iPhones and Androids. He also updated the pharos.earth site with options for purchasing the album which includes a limited-edition poster, and even a “virtual reality vinyl.”

He let fans know about all these updates by deleting all of his previous tweets and telling them to go to his site.

“Awaken, My Love!”  will be Childish Gambino’s first release since his concept album Because The Internet dropped in 2013.

SOURCE: Twitter

Childish Gambino To Release Virtual Reality ‘Awaken, My Love!’ Vinyl was originally published on theurbandaily.com

childish gambino , donald glocer

