CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Pusha T & No Malice Might Record A New Clipse Album

"Beyond a shadow of a doubt, I know we can do it," No Malice told GQ.

0 reads
Leave a comment
2006 MTV Video Music Awards - MTV.com Red Carpet

Source: John Shearer / Getty

It’s been 10 years since The Clipse‘s classic Hell Hath No Fury album was released. For its anniversary, GQ caught up with the brothers to talk about the project’s influence.

“Angst, anger and ego fueled that album. We were egomaniacs. We felt wronged by the music industry,” Pusha T said.

Pusha and No Malice gave us a quintessential Clipse album of drug dealer dreams and nightmares backed by signature Neptune beats.

No Malice remembers all the trials and tribulations that come with being young and rich.

“The funny thing about this struggle is that some people have the impression that the lifestyle wasn’t all that was cracked up to be. I tell them, no, it’s everything you imagined it to be,” No Malice said.

The brothers released Til the Casket Drops in 2009 and disbanded shortly thereafter, with Malice embarking on his spiritual journey and Pusha signing to G.O.O.D Music in 2010.

But it looks like a new Clipse may be on the horizon.

“Beyond a shadow of a doubt, I know we can do it,” No Malice told GQ when asked if the duo would ever do another album together.

On not making music with his brother over the past few years, Pusha says that it not where he envisioned himself going.

“I came into this game with my brother and my best friend and that’s it, and now, I’m making music with good friends, but not the people I came in with,” he said. “I don’t have the fun of like really making music with like my best friends who live up the street from me.”

Hopefully the two can find some time to get in the studio. But first we’re going to need Pusha’s long-awaited solo album, King Push.

SOURCE: GQ 

Pusha T & No Malice Might Record A New Clipse Album was originally published on theurbandaily.com

clipse , Malice , No Malice , Pusha T

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Arrivals
Monica Says R. Kelly “Has To Pay”
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Hot Girl Summer FOR REAL: Fans Have A…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
No Respect: ’90s Kids Movies That Should’ve NEVER…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close