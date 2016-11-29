Pusha T & No Malice Might Record A New Clipse Album

It’s been 10 years since The Clipse‘s classic Hell Hath No Fury album was released. For its anniversary, GQ caught up with the brothers to talk about the project’s influence.

“Angst, anger and ego fueled that album. We were egomaniacs. We felt wronged by the music industry,” Pusha T said.

Pusha and No Malice gave us a quintessential Clipse album of drug dealer dreams and nightmares backed by signature Neptune beats.

No Malice remembers all the trials and tribulations that come with being young and rich.

“The funny thing about this struggle is that some people have the impression that the lifestyle wasn’t all that was cracked up to be. I tell them, no, it’s everything you imagined it to be,” No Malice said.

The brothers released Til the Casket Drops in 2009 and disbanded shortly thereafter, with Malice embarking on his spiritual journey and Pusha signing to G.O.O.D Music in 2010.

But it looks like a new Clipse may be on the horizon.

“Beyond a shadow of a doubt, I know we can do it,” No Malice told GQ when asked if the duo would ever do another album together.

On not making music with his brother over the past few years, Pusha says that it not where he envisioned himself going.

“I came into this game with my brother and my best friend and that’s it, and now, I’m making music with good friends, but not the people I came in with,” he said. “I don’t have the fun of like really making music with like my best friends who live up the street from me.”

Hopefully the two can find some time to get in the studio. But first we’re going to need Pusha’s long-awaited solo album, King Push.

