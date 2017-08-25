CLOSE
Are you Affecting Or Infecting Folk? Check Out Today's "Clo-ism"

Are you growing, slowing, affecting or infecting folk? Are you offering encouraging words to others or always finding fault in everything? Are you slowing and pulling on others to slow it? If you have answered yes to the following questions then you are infecting instead of affecting folk to greatness. Please check yourself before you wreck someone else.

Start today with an attitude of gratitude. This is my “Clo-ism” for the day and I’m sticking to it…..Miss Community Cloovia

Clo-ism , clovia , lawrence , miss community

