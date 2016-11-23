0 reads Leave a comment
The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul never disappoints in front of the mic or on the red carpet. With a career lasting over two decades, Mary J. Blige is an industry icon.
Currently, on the King + Queen of Hearts tour with Neo Soul crooner, Maxwell, the pair performs in Richmond tonight at the Richmond Coliseum.
In honor of the King + Queen of Hearts arriving in the Cap City, we’ve taken a walk down memory lane to see Mary’s fashion hits and misses over the years!
Star Transformation: Mary J. Blige
