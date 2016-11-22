And Now, The Official Release Date For Tupac’s Biopic, ‘All Eyez On Me’

We know you’ve ’bout had it with all these Tupac biopic setbacks. So have we. Now for some consolation.

According to VIBE, Dominic Santana, who plays Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight in the forthcoming film, All Eyez On Me will be released on June 16, 2017 — Tupac’s 46th birthday.

From VIBE:

“On Instagram, the actor said they’re on track to meet the film’s debut, despite the controversy that has surfaced since dropping its trailer earlier this year.

‘We’re all anxious for it to come out but people gotta remember it’s a major film and there’s a lot of process to releasing major films,’ he wrote. ‘Because it was Tupac a lot of buzz was created word of mouth even while we were filming which usually doesn’t happen until a movie is about to come out. This was no regular movie so you’ve been hearing about it since we started.’”

Producer L.T. Hutton also confirmed the film’s arrival in a video shared by The Shade Room.

Earlier this month, USA Network announced Unsolved, a drama chronicling the police investigations of Tupac and Biggie‘s deaths. The series will be directed by Anthony Hemingway (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story) and is also slated for 2017 release.

Revisit the second trailer for All Eyez On Me below.

