CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Former Houston Rockets Player Steve Francis Arrested For DWI

0 reads
Leave a comment
Former NBA Player Steve Francis Arrives In Beijing

Source: ChinaFotoPress / Getty

Former NBA star Steve Francis was arrested for drunk driving in Houston over the weekend. And according to TMZ, the arrest didn’t go too smoothly.

Cops say the former Houston Rocket was initially pulled over in a 2017 Chevy Tahoe for doing 88 MPH in a 65 at around 11:20 PM. Francis was allegedly being very uncooperative and “verbally abusive” with the police and more officers were dispatched to the scene.

A law enforcement source tells TMZ that Francis made comments essentially warning the officers that he would “get revenge” for the arrest. The 39-year-old was eventually taken into custody and charged with DWI, possession of marijuana and retaliation.

Francis originally rose to fame back in the early 2000s as a University Of Maryland standout that would go on to be the second overall in the 1999 NBA draft. He played his best years with the Houston Rockets alongside Yao Ming and Tracy McGrady.

SOURCE: TMZ, KHOU

Former Houston Rockets Player Steve Francis Arrested For DWI was originally published on theurbandaily.com

DWI , Houston Rockets , Steve Francis

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
 17 hours ago
07.29.19
Where The Cash At? Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Called…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Arrivals
Monica Says R. Kelly “Has To Pay”
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close