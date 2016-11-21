Former Houston Rockets Player Steve Francis Arrested For DWI

Former NBA star Steve Francis was arrested for drunk driving in Houston over the weekend. And according to TMZ, the arrest didn’t go too smoothly.

Cops say the former Houston Rocket was initially pulled over in a 2017 Chevy Tahoe for doing 88 MPH in a 65 at around 11:20 PM. Francis was allegedly being very uncooperative and “verbally abusive” with the police and more officers were dispatched to the scene.

A law enforcement source tells TMZ that Francis made comments essentially warning the officers that he would “get revenge” for the arrest. The 39-year-old was eventually taken into custody and charged with DWI, possession of marijuana and retaliation.

Francis originally rose to fame back in the early 2000s as a University Of Maryland standout that would go on to be the second overall in the 1999 NBA draft. He played his best years with the Houston Rockets alongside Yao Ming and Tracy McGrady.

SOURCE: TMZ, KHOU

