Drake’s New Apple Music Commercial MAY Explain All These Taylor Swift Sightings

Are we beginning to see a pattern?

2013 MTV Video Music Awards - Audience

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

In Apple Music’s latest ad, Drake goes head-to-head with the bench press — but not without a little motivation. Before things really heat up, he cues up Taylor Swift‘s “Bad Blood” and busts a few awkward moves in the mirror.

The ad aired on Sunday night during the American Music Awards, where Drake took home awards for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album (Views), Favorite Hip-Hop Song (“Hotline Bling”), and Favorite Hip-Hop Artist.

Of course, Twitter weighed in:

You may recall Swift’s Apple Music ad, during which she crashed and burned on the treadmill while rapping to Drake and Future‘s “Jumpman.”

Watch Apple Music’s hilarious new ad below.

Drake’s New Apple Music Commercial MAY Explain All These Taylor Swift Sightings was originally published on theurbandaily.com

