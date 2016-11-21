Drake’s New Apple Music Commercial MAY Explain All These Taylor Swift Sightings

In Apple Music’s latest ad, Drake goes head-to-head with the bench press — but not without a little motivation. Before things really heat up, he cues up Taylor Swift‘s “Bad Blood” and busts a few awkward moves in the mirror.
The ad aired on Sunday night during the American Music Awards, where Drake took home awards for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album (Views), Favorite Hip-Hop Song (“Hotline Bling”), and Favorite Hip-Hop Artist.
Of course, Twitter weighed in:
You may recall Swift’s Apple Music ad, during which she crashed and burned on the treadmill while rapping to Drake and Future‘s “Jumpman.”
Are we beginning to see a pattern?
Watch Apple Music’s hilarious new ad below.
