In Apple Music’s latest ad, Drake goes head-to-head with the bench press — but not without a little motivation. Before things really heat up, he cues up Taylor Swift‘s “Bad Blood” and busts a few awkward moves in the mirror.

The ad aired on Sunday night during the American Music Awards, where Drake took home awards for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album (Views), Favorite Hip-Hop Song (“Hotline Bling”), and Favorite Hip-Hop Artist.

Of course, Twitter weighed in:

that drake apple commercial had me dead — adamisbroke/nodates (@adamgetsmoney) November 21, 2016

You guys better hope @kanyewest doesn't see your ad where Drake skips past Frank Oceans album and puts Bad Blood on 😬 @AppleMusic — James Smith (@smithyjames7) November 21, 2016

Life goal is to be as pumped and optimistic as Drake in that Apple commercial — reem (@TahrimOVO) November 21, 2016

You may recall Swift’s Apple Music ad, during which she crashed and burned on the treadmill while rapping to Drake and Future‘s “Jumpman.”

Are we beginning to see a pattern?

Watch Apple Music’s hilarious new ad below.

SOURCE: VIBE, YouTube

Drake’s New Apple Music Commercial MAY Explain All These Taylor Swift Sightings was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: