Pastor Shirley Just Cashed In On The #UNameItChallenge

Get your merch just in time for the holidays.

Shirley Caesar Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Pastor Shirley Caesar is as intelligent as she is talented.

As the inspiration behind the #UNameItChallenge, it’s only right that she get her fair share of the “greens, beans, potatoes, tomatoes” coming her way. With that said, Caesar’s launched a new website where you can buy shirts, mugs, aprons, and more in the spirit of charity.

The pastor wrote on Facebook, “Ladies and Gentleman, I am pleased to announce due to the high demand and popularity of the #UNameItChallenge featuring my song “Hold My Mule” Remixed, we have launched a separate website at www.unameitshirley.com #unameitshirley for you to email us how you feel, post your funny and inspiring videos and hopefully, buy a shirt, mug, apron, T-Shirt or Hoodie.”

She continued, “This is my official page, which was needed, as so many folks expressed concerns that others were selling goods not connected to us. We plan to pick various ministries each week to make sure donations are made to feed folks, ‘Greens, Beans, Potatoes, Tomatoes, Lamb, Ram…U Name It’ and to help our ministry as well.”

Get your wallets out and support the enterprising Pastor Shirley Caesar, plus some of the best #UNameItChallenge videos below.

 

SOURCE: Facebook, Instagram

Pastor Shirley Just Cashed In On The #UNameItChallenge was originally published on theurbandaily.com

