The Weeknd Drops Off “Party Monster” & “I Feel It Coming,” Unveils ‘Starboy’ Tracklist

As November 25 quickly approaches, Abel Tesfaye — aka The Weeknd — continues to poise himself for the release of his forthcoming album, Starboy.

Tesfaye dropped off the album’s tracklist and two new singles yesterday.

On “Party Monster,” The Weeknd taps previous collaborator Lana Del Rey (additional vocals around the 3:15 mark) for another quintessential ode to party life and exotic women. Doc McKinney and Ben Billions provide peak under-the-influence vibes, while Lana’s hypnotic vocals aptly add to the haze.

“I Feel It Coming” finds Tesfaye teaming up with Daft Punk yet again, this time for a mellow groove on which the Toronto crooner sings about being just what the woman of his desire needs.

Listen to snippets of the singles below, then head over to Spotify for the full tracks.

Starboy is available for pre-order now.

Starboy:

1. “Starboy” feat. Daft Punk

2. “Party Monster”

3. “False Alarm”

4. “Reminder”

5. “Rockin’”

6. “Secrets”

7. “True Colors”

8. “Smartgirl Interlude” feat. Lana Del Rey

9. “Sidewalks” feat. Kendrick Lamar

10. “Six Feet Under”

11. “Love to Lay”

12. “A Lonely Night”

13. “Attention”

14. “Ordinary Life”

15. “Nothing Without You”

16. “All I Know” feat. Future

17. “Die for You”

18. “I Feel It Coming” feat. Daft Punk

