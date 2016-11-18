CLOSE
Brown Sugar Is The Black Netflix We’ve All Been Waiting For

Make way for your new favorite movie streaming app.

Poster For 'Foxy Brown'

Source: John D. Kisch / Separate Cinema Archive / Getty

Have you been looking for a place to stream all your favorite Blaxploitation films on the internet to no avail? Well, look no further:

Bounce TV’s Brown Sugar is here.

The streaming app — created to give users access to a myriad of Blaxploitation classics — launched yesterday. As Blaxploitation goddess Pam Grier notes, it’s “like Netflix, only Blacker.” Curl up for a cozy night in with films like Shaft, Foxy BrownSuper Fly, and more. The best part? It’s only $3.99/month. Someone pass the popcorn.

From Variety:

“At launch, Brown Sugar has 111 movie titles. A rep said several hundred additional titles, for which the company has already obtained streaming rights from studios, will be added in the months ahead.

The service is ‘a black explosion of hot chicks, cool cats and cult classics,’ according to Bounce TV, which is promoting Brown Sugar with the tagline ‘like Netflix, only blacker.’ The new SVOD offering joins a growing wave of niche-focused streaming services that have emerged over the past few years, designed to cater to fanbases of specific genres.

Bounce TV has enlisted two legends of the genre — Pam Grier (‘Foxy Brown,’ ‘Coffy,’ ‘Black Mama/White Mama’) and Fred ‘The Hammer’ Williamson (‘Black Caesar,’ ‘Three The Hard Way,’ ‘Hammer’) — as paid spokespeople for Brown Sugar, along with rap artist and producer Rick Ross.”

Cop Brown Sugar now via iTunes and Google Play.

SOURCE: Variety

Brown Sugar Is The Black Netflix We’ve All Been Waiting For was originally published on theurbandaily.com

