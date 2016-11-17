Thursday Music Stream: John Legend Taps Chance The Rapper For New Single & More

John Legend Feat. Chance the Rapper – “Penthouse Floor”

John Legend taps Chance the Rapper for his soulful new single, “Penthouse Floor.” The track finds Legend delicately addressing race and society. “They see us reaching for the sky, just in order to survive,” he sings. “I wanna get there babe, I wanna elevate/ Oh my favorite mix, a little ignorance and bliss.” Meanwhile, Chance alludes to the fact that rising to the top isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Legend’s forthcoming album, Darkness & Light, arrives on December 2.

Rapsody Feat. Ab-Soul – “2AM”

After signing to Roc Nation over the summer, Rapsody is finally stepping out into the spotlight. The North Carolina spitter — who earned a Grammy nomination for her work on Kendrick Lamar‘s acclaimed To Pimp A Butterfly — released her Crown EP yesterday. Below is “2AM,” a two-part track produced by 9th Wonder and Khrysis. Rapsody’s flow is impeccable as always, while guest wordsmith Ab-Soul reminds fans that his first album in over two years is definitely something to be excited for.

Childish Gambino – “Redbone”

“Redbone” — the second single to drop from Childish Gambino‘s forthcoming album, Awaken, My Love! (previously: “Me And Your Mama”) — premiered today on BBC Radio 1. As Annie Mac aptly stated, the track is “oozing with soul,” further proving the point that Gambino can do whatever he wants — and masterfully. With Awaken‘s first single tapping into the realm of P-Funk and blues, we’re beginning to see a theme. Expect this project to be jam-packed with even more infectious grooves.

Jhene Aiko – “Maniac”

Jhene Aiko embraces her closet freak on her latest single. “Must admit I’m in love with your sex/ Every single day, baby give me your best,” she sings on the track. “Maniac” is rumored to be the first single from her forthcoming sophomore album, though she’s yet to confirm. Visit the song’s website here.

Freddie Gibbs – “All Day”

Freddie Gibbs links up with producer Harry Fraud for his first single following his sexual assault acquittal. While there’s no official word as to whether or not this comes from a new solo effort, Madlib did mention back in May that he and Gibbs were working on a follow-up to their collaborative project, Piñata. Listen to “All Day” below.

