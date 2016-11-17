CLOSE
Vivica A. Fox Returns As Host Of Allstate Gospel Superfest

[jwplayer vYmnjSbG]

 

Vivca A. Fox returns as host of the Allstate Gospel Superfest, premiering on Sunday, November 20th on TV One.

She talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about what to expect from the show and honoring Pastor Shirley Ceaser with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

“I’ve hosted before and this time i hosted all by myself. We taped it at Coppin State University. We had so many performaces. It was a fun evening. We raised the roof and praised the Lord.”

On Shirley Ceaser’s viral video:

“It’s so fitting that it came out during the holidays. She’s so deserving because she’s an amazing woman. I love that the generation gets to be introduced to her.”

Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

(Photo Source: Courtesy)

Vivica A. Fox Returns As Host Of Allstate Gospel Superfest was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

