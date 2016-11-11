Stream A Tribe Called Quest’s Final Album ‘We Got It from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service’

Nearly 20 years since the group’s last album, legendary rap group A Tribe Called Quest has returned with, “We Got It from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service.”

Touted as the New York collective’s final album, it boasts 16 tracks and features Consequence, Kendrick Lamar, and several appearances from Busta Rhymes. The album is also monumental because of the heavy influences of Phife Dawg, who passed away from complications of diabetes this past March.

Q-Tip recently spoke with the NY Times about how much the group’s reuniting meant to Phife, sharing that he would frequently fly from his home in the San Francisco Bay Area to Tip’s state-of-the-art studio in the basement of his New Jersey home. Tip went on to explain that Phife was the driving force behind the group coming back together and that their friendship was more important than a new album. After the group made amends, the project started to come together.

Stream A Tribe Called Quests final album “We Got It from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service” below.

