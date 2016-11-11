CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Stream A Tribe Called Quest’s Final Album ‘We Got It from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service’

Touted as the New York collective's final album, it boasts 16 tracks and features Consequence, Kendrick Lamar, and several appearances from Busta Rhymes.

0 reads
Leave a comment
A Tribe Called Quest In Concert - New York, NY

Source: Dave Kotinsky / Getty

Nearly 20 years since the group’s last album, legendary rap group A Tribe Called Quest has returned with, “We Got It from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service.”

Touted as the New York collective’s final album, it boasts 16 tracks and features Consequence, Kendrick Lamar, and several appearances from Busta Rhymes. The album is also monumental because of the heavy influences of Phife Dawg, who passed away from complications of diabetes this past March.

Q-Tip recently spoke with the NY Times about how much the group’s reuniting meant to Phife, sharing that he would frequently fly from his home in the San Francisco Bay Area to Tip’s state-of-the-art studio in the basement of his New Jersey home. Tip went on to explain that Phife was the driving force behind the group coming back together and that their friendship was more important than a new album. After the group made amends, the project started to come together.

Stream A Tribe Called Quests final album “We Got It from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service” below.

SOURCE: Spotify, NY Times | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Stream A Tribe Called Quest’s Final Album ‘We Got It from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

a tribe called quest , Phife Dawg , Q-Tip

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
 20 hours ago
07.29.19
Where The Cash At? Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Called…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Arrivals
Monica Says R. Kelly “Has To Pay”
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close