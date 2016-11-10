CLOSE
The Unapologetic Aftermath

Donald Trump wins, but we will never lose.

In the wake of the recent presidential election, we have felt a tremendous wave of confusion, disappointment and despair from some of our team members, and especially from you, our readers. At Interactive One (Hello Beautiful, The Urban Daily, NewsOne and GlobalGrind), we are culture makers and reporters, and we intently watch how the world around us morphs. For too many of us, however, the new President-elect does not embody the cultural shift we had hoped for. Yet still we rise.

When the dust settles, what is certain is that we will still be here—creating, confronting and telling our stories. We will remain steadfast in our commitment to be unapologetic in the points of view we deliver and the conversations we start. This, because we know that change always begins with the ones bold enough to stand on the edges without seeking approval from those existing in the comfort and safety of the middle. We want you to know that at Interactive One, challenges don’t break us—nor the powerful communities we serve—instead they make us stronger and bolder: bad hombres, nasty women and all.

Keep pushing, and we will too.

Detavio Samuels

President, InteractiveOne

The Unapologetic Aftermath was originally published on newsone.com

