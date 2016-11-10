CLOSE
Childish Gambino Confirms New Album, ‘…Awaken, My Love!’

'...Awaken, My Love!' is slated for December 2 release.

mtvU Woodie Awards 2014

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Donald Glover — aka Childish Gambino — has confirmed his upcoming album, …Awaken, My Love! The actor, comedian, and recording artist made the announcement on Wednesday night by sharing the album art on Twitter.

Rumors of a new Childish Gambino album began circulating earlier this week after an FYE album release schedule surfaced online. As Pitchfork points out, the album art first made an appearance in Atlanta‘s “Juneteenth” episode. Atlanta, which has received stellar reviews since its premiere, was renewed mid-season for another 10 episodes.

Glover treated fans to new music back in June when he performed a handful of shows in Joshua Tree, California. On top of a new album and successful television show, he also has a new acting gig to celebrate — Glover was recently cast as Landon Calrissian in the forthcoming Han Solo Star Wars film.

…Awaken, My Love!, which is slated for December 2 release, comes almost exactly three years after Because The Internet.

Revisit “Urn” below:

