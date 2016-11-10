Trump Win Sparks Protest In Several Cities, Including Richmond

In the aftermath of Election Night 2016 which shocked the world when Donald Trump was announced the winner and next President of the United States. Emotions ran high and protests of anger emerged in several cities.

In Richmond, VA., ten people were arrested as hundreds of protesters marched through the streets of the city from Broad Street and Belvidere and down to the Interstate 95 south ramp.

Many across the nation protested Trump’s win in New York, Boston and Los Angeles with chants of “Not my President, not today!”