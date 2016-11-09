CLOSE
Martin Shkreli Previews Unreleased Wu-Tang Clan Music After Trump Win

Former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli has resurfaced.

Pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli Returns To Court On New Conspiracy Charge

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

The morning after Donald Trump‘s surprising election, former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli has resurfaced.

Late into Tuesday night’s election coverage, Shkreli said that if Trump wins, he’d release the Wu-Tang Clan’s album Once Upon a Time in Shaolin — the lone copy of which he purchased for $2 million in 2015. Just hours after Trump was declared President elect, the former CEO was streaming samples of the album on YouTube.

Shkreli rose to infamy in 2015 after his company raised the price of HIV medication Daraprim from $13.50 to $750 per pill overnight.

Shkreli admits he didn’t expect Trump to win, and that he would have to negotiate terms of a wider release with Wu-Tang in order to leak the entire album legally. In the meantime, watch clips below.

SOURCE: YouTube | PHOTO CREDIT: Drew Angerer / Getty

Martin Shkreli Previews Unreleased Wu-Tang Clan Music After Trump Win was originally published on theurbandaily.com

