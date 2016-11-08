CLOSE
Presidential Election Results Live Stream: Where To Watch Online

We've rounded up some live streams — and their designated air times — below.

Democratic Nominee for President of the United States former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

After an undoubtedly interesting election, tonight — November 8, 2016 — we find out who will become our next president.

Will it be Trump? Will it be Hillary? Will it be a third party? The election results will broadcast live on ABC, CBS, CNBC CNN, Fox, Fox News, MSNBC, NBC, PBS NewsHour, and Univision.

Not going to be near a television? No sweat. We’ve rounded up some live streams — and their designated air times — below.

ABC Election 2016 Results Live Stream, 7:00 PM EST

The long-awaited 2016 election day is finally here, and it could be a historic one for a number of different reasons. The United States could elect its first female president Hillary Clinton; Republicans could take back the White House with Donald Trump after two terms of Democratic control; there could be record voter turnout and the leading campaign election night parties will both be in New York.” — ABC News

 

Bloomberg Election Day 2016 Live Stream, 5:00 PM EST

“Bloomberg’s LIVE coverage of the U.S. election begins at 5:00 pm ET with a 2-hour ‘With All Due Respect’ special, hosted by Mark Halperin and John Heilemann, followed by a special Bloomberg Politics report at 7:00 pm, hosted by Bloomberg TV’s David Gura and Bloomberg’s Washington Bureau Chief Megan Murphy. We’ll bring you breaking election news and analysis throughout the evening as polls close and states are called for Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump. We’ll also cover key Senate and Congressional races. Watch it LIVE on Bloomberg Television and YouTube.” — Bloomberg Politics

 

MTV News Election 2016 Results Live Stream, 6:50 PM EST

“MTV’s live Election Night coverage will feature issues that matter to young people today – from climate change and reproductive rights to immigration and the economy – as well as ongoing streams of Election Night watch parties, happenings in the MTV studio and the #BasketofAdorables Puppy Poll Pit. Coverage starts Tuesday at 6:50/5:50c.”MTV News

 

NBC Election 2016 Results Live Stream, 6:30 PM EST

NBC News is a leading source of global news and information. Here you will find clips from NBC Nightly News, Meet The Press, and our original series Debunker, Flashback, Nerdwatch, and Show Me. Subscribe to our channel for news stories, technology, politics, health, entertainment, science, business, and exclusive NBC investigations.” — NBC News

 

PBS NewsHour Election Day Live Stream, 5:00 PM EST

 

Telemundo Election 2016 Results Live Stream, 7:00 PM EST

“Mira EN VIVO y en español la cobertura especial de Noticias Telemundo de las elecciones por la presidencia de Estados Unidos 2016. Resultados en tiempo real.Noticias Telemundo

SOURCE: YouTube | PHOTO CREDIT: The Washington Post / Getty

Presidential Election Results Live Stream: Where To Watch Online was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Donald Trump , Hillary Clinton , Presidential Election 2016

