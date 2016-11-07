CLOSE
Community Clo
HomeCommunity Clo

Are You Ready To Vote? Check Voter Status & View Sample Ballot

0 reads
Leave a comment

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”_n8jq_diiCv9″ player=”Wm1KnTqNgtRA”]

Garry Ellis with the Virginia Department of Elections and Clovia Lawrence talk about the voter’s rights and responsibilities when heading to the polls on Election Day Tuesday November 8.

The General Election is Tuesday, November 8, 2016. The Virginia polls are open 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Who will run America and who will run the city of Richmond? Vote for the presidential, congressional, Richmond mayoral, Richmond city council, and Richmond city school board races. Check your voter status, poll location, candidates on the ballot and your sample ballot at the Virginia Department of Elections.

Radio One will provide rides to the polls on Tuesday November 8th. Leave a message on the Poll Patrol at 804-501-0415 or leave send an email to Clovia Lawrence at IamClovia@yahoo.com

The vote is your fundamental right in America. Black people were battered, bruised and killed for the “vote.” Blacks were  required to take literacy tests and pay a “poll tax” in order to vote. Black people were prevented to vote through various means in Southern states including Virginia.

The vote is important because it affects every aspect of your life from housing, education, justice, employment, finances to health care. The ability to vote can and will change the course of local, state and federal government.

Today the “vote” is priceless but costly if you don’t exercise its use. The vote or lack of, will either power up or power down your community.

If you don’t like it, don’t complain about it, vote on it… This is my “Clo-ism” and I’m sticking to it. Miss Community Cloovia

Election

Source: ioneRichmond / ioneRichmond

2016 , clovia , Garry Ellis , lawrence , miss community , November 8 , VA Dept of Elections

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
 20 hours ago
07.29.19
Where The Cash At? Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Called…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Arrivals
Monica Says R. Kelly “Has To Pay”
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close