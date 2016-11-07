Are You Ready To Vote? Check Voter Status & View Sample Ballot

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”_n8jq_diiCv9″ player=”Wm1KnTqNgtRA”]

Garry Ellis with the Virginia Department of Elections and Clovia Lawrence talk about the voter’s rights and responsibilities when heading to the polls on Election Day Tuesday November 8.

The General Election is Tuesday, November 8, 2016. The Virginia polls are open 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Who will run America and who will run the city of Richmond? Vote for the presidential, congressional, Richmond mayoral, Richmond city council, and Richmond city school board races. Check your voter status, poll location, candidates on the ballot and your sample ballot at the Virginia Department of Elections.

Radio One will provide rides to the polls on Tuesday November 8th. Leave a message on the Poll Patrol at 804-501-0415 or leave send an email to Clovia Lawrence at IamClovia@yahoo.com

The vote is your fundamental right in America. Black people were battered, bruised and killed for the “vote.” Blacks were required to take literacy tests and pay a “poll tax” in order to vote. Black people were prevented to vote through various means in Southern states including Virginia.

The vote is important because it affects every aspect of your life from housing, education, justice, employment, finances to health care. The ability to vote can and will change the course of local, state and federal government.

Today the “vote” is priceless but costly if you don’t exercise its use. The vote or lack of, will either power up or power down your community.

If you don’t like it, don’t complain about it, vote on it… This is my “Clo-ism” and I’m sticking to it. Miss Community Cloovia

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: