Did Russell Westbrook Troll Kevin Durant With His Pre-Game Outfit?

Westbrook's choice of clothing was pretty shady — yet clever.

Oklahoma City Thunder v Golden State Warriors

Source: Lachlan Cunningham / Getty

Thursday night’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder was the one game circled on every NBA fan’s calendar.

It was the first time we’d ever seen Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook on opposite sides of the ball. The game got off to a lopsided start. The Thunder lead for much of the first half before Durant exploded in the second half with a barrage of 3-pointers. But the best shot came before the game even started when Westbrook walked into the arena wearing all white and an Official Photographer bib.

 

Amateur photography just so happens to be one of Kevin Durant’s favorite hobbies. He even got to cover Super Bowl 50 for the Players’ Tribune, so Westbrook’s choice of clothing was pretty shady — yet clever.

Unfortunately, the night didn’t end well for Russ and the Thunder. They were defeated 122-96 by the Warriors.

Did Russell Westbrook Troll Kevin Durant With His Pre-Game Outfit? was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Photos
